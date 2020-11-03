Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election Day, deals from $1

-
AppleMedia
Apple is commemorating Election Day with one of its biggest movie and TV show sales of the year. Today’s event discounts iconic TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, The West Wing, Entourage, and more. Plus, there’s also a big selection of Marvel films on sale, too, along with a host of other deals. All of which will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for all of our top picks.

TV shows highlight Apple’s Election Day sale

Apple is discounting a number of popular TV shows this morning, headlined by Curb Your Enthusiasm The Complete Series at $30. Regularly as much as $150, today’s deal is easily a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $20. Enjoy all 10 seasons of this popular series and add them permanently to your iTunes library of content.

Other notable deals:

Marvel movies and more discounted today

iTunes has a number of Marvel films discounted to $10 from the usual $20 going rate today. That price reduction delivers a number of all-time lows or at least matches the best we’ve seen. Here are a few top picks:

Other notable deals:

The Rental is this week’s $1 HD rental, which is down from the usual $5 or more price tag at competing services. With a 75% positive review score on iTunes, this is sure to be a thrilling watch.

