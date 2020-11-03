Amazon slashes SKIL tool combo kits as low as $70 (Up to 50% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice variety of SKIL tool combo kits up to 50% off. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore Cordless Drill and Right-Angle Impact Driver Combo for $79.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this kit will receive the two brushless tools mentioned above along with a 2Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger. SKIL touts unique cooling technology paves the way for two times better battery life. Even better, the included PWR Jump charger is able to take a battery from 0% to 25% in just 5 minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find even more SKIL tool combos from $70.

More SKIL deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at today’s DEWALT socket set and accessory deals. Believe it or not, pricing starts at $10. Our favorite deal happens to be on DEWALT’s 25-piece Drive Socket Set. Buyers can grab it for $20, an offer that shaves 33% off. Other discounts in this sale take up to 50% off.

SKIL Drill + Right-Angle Driver Combo features:

2-Tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex right angle Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and PWR jump charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Power on the GO—Plug in To the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PWR assist mobile charging.

