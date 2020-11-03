Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsHome DepotDewalt
Get this deal Save 50% From $10

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of DEWALT socket sets and accessories up to 50% off. Our top pick is the 25-piece Drive Socket Set (DWMT73805) for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $10 off the going rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 25-piece socket set comes with everything needed to accomplish a nice variety of tasks. Buyers will receive several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Every socket is equipped with DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a feature that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT deals from $10.

More DEWALT deals:

While not DEWALT, you may be interested in checking out yesterday’s CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit set discounts. There are two deals available and both are priced at $10. Savings available amount up to 23% off.

DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:

With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot Dewalt

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple launches huge TV show and movie sale for Election...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $150

Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off and start at $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 28%

Expand your toolset with DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set: $13 (Save 28%)

$13 Learn More

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive in coming days

Read more Learn More

Green Deals: ATMOR Electric Tankless Water Heater $135, more

Learn More
Save 35%

Under $14 scores Amazon’s laundry-ready Fabric Storage Bin (Save 35%)

$14 Learn More
80% off

Amazon offers up to 80% off subscription boxes from $1: Succulents, toys, tea, more

$1+ Learn More
$446 value

Bundle GoPro HERO9 Black with five accessories for $350 ($446 value)

$350 Learn More
60% off

Ray-Ban styles up to 60% off from just $30 during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

From $30 Learn More