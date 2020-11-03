Snag DEWALT socket sets and accessories from $10 today at Amazon (Up to 50% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve come across a variety of DEWALT socket sets and accessories up to 50% off. Our top pick is the 25-piece Drive Socket Set (DWMT73805) for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $10 off the going rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This 25-piece socket set comes with everything needed to accomplish a nice variety of tasks. Buyers will receive several sockets as well as a ratchet, extension, and adapter. Every socket is equipped with DEWALT’s DirectTorque technology, a feature that’s said to “prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.” Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more DEWALT deals from $10.
More DEWALT deals:
- 10-piece Reciprocating Saw Blade Set: $10 (Reg. $20)
- 8-piece Combination Wrench Set: $20 (Reg. $26)
- Expand your shop with DEWALT’s 5-piece Nut Driver Set: $13 (Save 28%)
While not DEWALT, you may be interested in checking out yesterday’s CRAFTSMAN drill and screwdriving bit set discounts. There are two deals available and both are priced at $10. Savings available amount up to 23% off.
DEWALT 25-piece Drive Socket Set features:
With the 25 Piece Socket Set, you can be sure you have the right tool for the job. The set includes a variety of sockets as well as a ratchet, extension and adapter. The sockets include DirectTorque technology to help prevent rounding of fasteners and to provide better grip.
