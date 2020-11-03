Put the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi Tool in your EDC for $30 (Reg. $60+), more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 60% off tactical and survival necessities. One standout here is the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi Tool for $29.99 with free Prime shipping. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $60 range at Amazon where it currently fetches $49, today’s offer is up to 54% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Whether it’s for upcoming outdoor adventures or just your EDC, today’s offer is worth a closer look. This one houses a host of tools along with the pliers including crimpers, a Phillips-head screwdriver, bottle opener, scissors, 3-sided file, a small flathead screwdriver, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While already well under the price of the comparable Leatherman multi tools, there are more affordable options out there as well. Take a look at the Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool at $21 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings and features much of the same tools as today’s lead deal in a more affordable package.

But you’ll also want to browse through our roundup of the best multi tools out there with options starting from just $5 right here. Then head hit up this deal on the Kershaw framelock-assisted knife and head over to Woot to check out the rest of today’s survival sale where you’ll find apparel, tools, and more from $10.

More on the SOG Sync II Traveler Knife Multi Tool:

Traditionally, every multi-tool begins with pliers. SOG multi-tools are unmistakably original from the competition due to the uncontested strength of their plier heads, material selection, the use of innovative and patented technologies, and the drive to make the best multi-purpose tool available. SOG’s innovation in multi-tools is not just pushing boundaries on the capabilities of a multi-tool, but versatility, portability, and efficiency are expanding them.

