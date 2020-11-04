Bring home this highly-rated 5.8-Qt. air fryer for $50 (Today only, Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the GoWISE USA 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer for $49.99 shipped. Regularly in the $80 range, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This model currently sells for $77 at Home Depot for comparison sake. Perfect for everything from crispy fried chicken, to steak, French fries, and pizza, this model features a host of preset cooking programs via its modern touchscreen control panel. Other features include adjustable temperature (up to 400-degrees), a 30-minute timer, flip/shake reminders, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Already well under the $100 price tag on Ninja’s smaller 4-quart model, today’s featured deal is among the best prices we can find on any near-6-quart solution. The compact Dash model at a fraction of the size is the same price as today’s GoWISE. But if you can get away with a 2-quart capacity, take a look at the$40 Chefman TurboFry. It carries solid ratings and will get the job done for $10 less.

We also still have $167 off Masterbuilt’s Smoke Hollow 30-inch Pellet Grill and even more where that came from in our home goods deal hub.

More on the GoWISE USA 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer:

Sleek and modern look with advanced touch screen menu. Take the guesswork out of cooking with the built-in touch screen menu featuring 8 cooking presets: Fries/Chips, Pork, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Cake, Fish, and Pizza. Equipped with a wide temperature range from 180Fahrenheit to 400Fahrenheit in 10 degree increments and a cooking timer up to 30 minutes.

Featuring a new Start/Stop button to change time and temperature in the middle of a cook cycle. Don’t forget to shake with the new built-in alarm function that reminds you to shake your ingredients in 5, 10, 15 minute increments.

