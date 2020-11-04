Replace aging smoke detectors with a 3-pack of Kidde battery-operated ones for $6.50 each

Walmart is offering a 3-pack of Kidde Battery-operated Smoke Detectors for $19.44 with free shipping in orders of over $35. For comparison, Amazon charges $13 each for these smoke detectors, with today’s deal saving you around 50%. Keeping your smoke detectors operational is crucial to your family’s safety. Most fire departments recommend changing out your actual detectors every 10 years or so, and always making sure the batteries are current. These smoke detectors from Kidde give you a budget-friendly way to ensure your family stays safe from potential fires for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just need a single smoke alarm, this Kidde model is available at Amazon for just $8.50 Prime shipped. While you’re not scoring three smoke alarms here, it does offer you a low-cost way to just add one or two to your home.

Maybe you have your smoke alarms squared away already. Do you have carbon monoxide detectors around the house? If you have gas appliances anywhere in your home, these are absolutely crucial to ensure that your family doesn’t fall victim to carbon monoxide poisoning should one malfunction. Just $15 Prime shipped each will help you keep the family safe at Amazon.

Kidde Battery-operated Smoke Detector features:

  • Advanced photoelectric sensor is especially effective in detecting smoldering fires
  • Battery backup 9V battery included (best with Polaroid 9 Volt batteries)
  • Battery pull tab eliminates battery installation time and keeps battery fresh
  • Quick connect power harness makes installation fast and easy

