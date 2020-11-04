Brass adorns Amazon’s Rivet Plug-in Wall Sconce: $44 (Reg. $75)

Amazon is offering its Rivet 2-Light Plug-in Wall Sconce for $43.84 shipped. That’s $31 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This fashionable wall sconce makes it a breeze to install a fixture given its plug-in design. A classic brass finish outlines this piece alongside two glossy white shades that aim to “add a modern touch.” The unit measures 14- by 9.5- by 24-inches and assembly is said to take under 30 minutes. Ratings are light, but Amazon’s Rivet-branded home goods are reputable.

If you’re simply on the hunt for a way to illuminate a desk or night stand, you could opt for TaoTronics’ LED Lamp at $35 when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only does this offering boast 7 differing brightness levels, it also features a total of 5 color modes. A built-in 1A USB port offers up a convenient way to top off a smartphone and other small electronics.

And since we’re talking home goods, you may also be interested in the fresh Walker Edison TV stand discounts we’ve spotted. Shoppers are able to bag up to $64 in savings and prices start at $200. A few designs are available, allowing you to pick the perfect look for your space.

Amazon Rivet 2-Light Wall Sconce features:

A classic brass finish on the base gives mid-century charm to this 2-light wall sconce. The conical glossy white shades add a modern touch to the classic design and allow you to cast soft light anywhere. The style features combined with a convenient plug-in cord make this fixture a must-have.

