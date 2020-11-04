Refresh your living room with Walker Edison TV stands from $200 (Up to $64 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Walker Edison TV stands up to $64 off. Our favorite is the Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand for $199.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the best offer we’ve tracked in all of 2020. This white TV stand features dark hardware and delivers an elegant way to uphold TVs that span up to 65 inches in size. The entire unit supports up to 250 pounds of weight and measures 24- by 58- by 16-inches. Pre-made cable management holes aim to make setting up your electronics a cinch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more TV stands up to $64 off.

More TV stand deals:

And while you’re at it, you may want to consider leveling up your setup with a Dolby Atmos soundbar. We just spotted a new low on Samsung’s recently-released 3.1.2-channel solution. It’s marked down by $200+, allowing you score it for $598. Alexa integration on this unit paves the way for quickly controlling smart home devices without leaving the couch.

Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse TV Stand features:

Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W

Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction

Adjustable shelves

For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

