Another Black Friday 2020 ad is making its way to the surface this morning with HP unveiling its plans for Thanksgiving week. HP will officially kick off its promotions on November 28, Thanksgiving Day, with a rotating cast of deals throughout the following 48 hours. As usual, HP will be offering up notable discounts on PCs and accessories, along with a host of other deals on everything from printers to monitors and more. Below you’ll find our overview of everything to expect during this year’s HP Black Friday event.

HP Black Friday ad reveals notable deals on PCs and more

While many other online retailers are planning on extended Black Friday promotions, HP is seemingly going with a more traditional approach. This year’s HP Black Friday sale will start on Thanksgiving Day and through the following day. There’s little detail at this point on how and when that sale will start, but we can guess it will go live at midnight eastern on Thanksgiving.

HP will also be serving up rotating doorbusters as it usually does throughout the two-day sale. These will be timed promotions that are likely to be very popular. HP often sells out of its doorbusters rather quickly looking back at previous years, so if something catches your eye it’s a good idea to act quickly.

Top deals

Our friends at BestBlackFriday detail a few top picks at first glance:

OMEN 15t dh100 Laptop (10th Gen Intel Core i7 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti) for $969 ($130 off).

HP Elite Dragonfly for $1,485.99 ($1,075 off).

HP Spectre x360 Laptop 15t-eb100 touch 11th Gen Intel Core i7 for $1,399 ($100 off). You can get an even lower flash doorbuster price ($1,349) at 10 a.m. PST on Nov. 26. This 2-in-1 with a touch screen received a 4-star rating (out of 5) from PCMag , which called it a “top-of-the-line convertible 2-in-1 that excels in just about every area.”

Omen 30L Desktop GT13-0280z for $999.99 ($200 off). This discount puts this high-powered gaming desktop under $1,000. There are also plenty of other gaming laptops and desktops in the ad for a few hundred dollars less (or a few hundred dollars more).

