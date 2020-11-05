Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, more before Black Friday

-
Home Depot has kicked-off its Husky early Black Friday sale today with a number of notable discounts on garage storage and more. Free shipping is available for the entire lot. Our top pick is the Husky 46-inch 9-drawer Mobile Workbench for $348. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. This model features a fully mobile design with nine built-in drawers and storage spaces. One particularly notable feature here is that there is a built-in power strip and USB power block, which makes it easy to juice up your devices while you work. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More deals below.

Need a larger workspace? Upgrade to the 72-inch 18-drawer model at $798. That’s as much as $100 off the regular going rate. This model increases the size of the workbench featured above by another 26-inches, doubling the amount of storage drawers, while still maintaining the integrated power supply and a solid wood top. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

There’s still plenty of other great deals in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale including a number of notable discounts on Husky storage and tools. You can browse through the entire sale here for an entire look at what’s on sale.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Husky Mobile Workbench features:

Mobility and functionality are combined in this Deep Tool Chest Mobile Workbench. This bench has 36% more capacity to store items with its 18-in. deep units and its nine drawers. It also includes nine lockable 21.7-in. deep drawers that glide easily on the 100 lb.-rated, ball-bearing drawer slides. Each workbench features an integrated power strip on the side of that provides easy access to power outlets and the two USB ports that are included.

