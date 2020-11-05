Keep your 10.2-inch iPad safe and sound with these cases + more from $7

YCTech US Store_ESR Authorized (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 10.2-inch iPad Trifold Case for $6.99 Prime shipped with the code 87CASESD and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $10 going rate, this drops 30% off its regular going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that it offers sleep/wake functionality to automatically turn the display on or off when you open and close the case. Plus, it delivers full coverage for your iPad to keep it protected. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more great iPad accessories on sale.

More 10.2-inch iPad accessories:

Ready to pick up a new, higher-end iPad? Well, Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro is on sale from $750 right now. You’ll find $50 or so in savings here, which makes it a killer time to pick up Apple’s latest tablet.

ESR Trifold Case features:

TRIFOLD STAND – The magnetic cover and be folded into a comfortable viewing or typing stand.

RELIABLE AUTO SLEEP/WAKE – Built-in magnets instantly wake your iPad when you open the cover and put it to sleep when you close it.

SCRATCH PROTECTION – Powerful magnets keep the cover securely sealed and your iPad safe from scratches.

