Kobalt’s 7-1/4-inch sliding miter saw gets chopped down to $99 (Reg. $159)

-
Home GoodsLowe'sKobalt
Get this deal 37% off $99

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 7-1/4-inch 10A Single Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $60, which knocks 37% off its regular going rate. Something that you’ll absolutely need to have for just about any DIY project is a quality miter saw. This one can crosscut up to a 2- by 8-inch board at 90-degrees, or 2- by 6-inch board at 45-degrees. This makes it an ideal choice for both framing and molding jobs. Plus, at under 23-pounds, it’s super simple to transport from one place to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the PORTER-CABLE 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw. While it’s not a miter saw like the model above, it can still be used to make similar cuts. Simply clamp down a speed square to whatever 2-by material you’re working with and run the circular saw fence up against it. This will give you a clean and straight cut without having to invest in a miter saw. For just $58, this is a killer addition to any toolkit.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the other DIY tools we’re tracking on sale. Right now, you can score a RYOBI ONE+ Impact Driver and Drill Kit for $139, saving you $40 from its regular going rate. Also, Home Depot is kicking off Black Friday festivities early with up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, and much more.

Kobalt 7-1/4-inch Sliding Miter Saw features:

  • Maximum crosscut up to 2-in x 8-in (nominal) at 90 degrees and 2-in x 6-in at 45, idea for molding and framing cuts
  • Lightweight (under 23 lbs) for easy transport from storage to work location
  • Miter cuts up to 50 degrees left and right with 9 positive stops at the most used degrees
  • Tool-less adjustable upfront mounted laser guide system projects accurate pre-cutting line for precise alignment
  • Powerful 10.0 Amp ball bearing motor, delivers up to 5,000 RPM for accurate cuts
  • Large, die-cast aluminum base and table for increased work support
  • Bevel cutting up to 47 degrees to the left, positive stops at 0 and 45 degrees
  • Dual slide rail system with linear bearings allows for smooth and accurate operation
  • Tall, die-cast aluminum fence gives support during setup and cutting

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Lowe's

Kobalt

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R case...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

2020 low

DEWALT’s 12-inch sliding compound miter saw returns to 2020 low at $349

$349 Learn More
$100 off

Metabo HPT’s 12-inch dual-bevel miter saw drops to $199 at Lowe’s

$199 Learn More
Amazon low

Metabo HPT 10-inch compound miter saw returns to Amazon low of $89

$89 Learn More
$20 off

Tacklife’s 12V cordless rotary tool has a built-in LCD + accessory kit at $40

$40 Learn More
Save $150

Amazon’s DEWALT discounts slice up to $150 off and start at $20

From $20 Learn More
Save 21%

Bring home PDP’s Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset at $39.50 (Reg. $50)

$39.50 Learn More
Save 21%

Plan ahead with Amazon’s 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set at under $16 (Save 21%)

Under $16 Learn More
Save 32%

Save 32% on this aluminum MacBook stand at an all-time low of $20.50

$22.50 Learn More