Kobalt’s 7-1/4-inch sliding miter saw gets chopped down to $99 (Reg. $159)

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 7-1/4-inch 10A Single Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw for $99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $60, which knocks 37% off its regular going rate. Something that you’ll absolutely need to have for just about any DIY project is a quality miter saw. This one can crosscut up to a 2- by 8-inch board at 90-degrees, or 2- by 6-inch board at 45-degrees. This makes it an ideal choice for both framing and molding jobs. Plus, at under 23-pounds, it’s super simple to transport from one place to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when you opt for the PORTER-CABLE 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw. While it’s not a miter saw like the model above, it can still be used to make similar cuts. Simply clamp down a speed square to whatever 2-by material you’re working with and run the circular saw fence up against it. This will give you a clean and straight cut without having to invest in a miter saw. For just $58, this is a killer addition to any toolkit.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the other DIY tools we’re tracking on sale. Right now, you can score a RYOBI ONE+ Impact Driver and Drill Kit for $139, saving you $40 from its regular going rate. Also, Home Depot is kicking off Black Friday festivities early with up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, and much more.

Kobalt 7-1/4-inch Sliding Miter Saw features:

Maximum crosscut up to 2-in x 8-in (nominal) at 90 degrees and 2-in x 6-in at 45, idea for molding and framing cuts

Lightweight (under 23 lbs) for easy transport from storage to work location

Miter cuts up to 50 degrees left and right with 9 positive stops at the most used degrees

Tool-less adjustable upfront mounted laser guide system projects accurate pre-cutting line for precise alignment

Powerful 10.0 Amp ball bearing motor, delivers up to 5,000 RPM for accurate cuts

Large, die-cast aluminum base and table for increased work support

Bevel cutting up to 47 degrees to the left, positive stops at 0 and 45 degrees

Dual slide rail system with linear bearings allows for smooth and accurate operation

Tall, die-cast aluminum fence gives support during setup and cutting

