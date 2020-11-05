RYOBI ONE+ Impact Driver and Drill Kit drops to $139 ($40 off)

-
Get this deal $40 off $139

Home Depot offers the RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless Impact Driver and Drill Kit for $139. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $179. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. With purchase, you’ll receive an impact driver, drill, two batteries, and a wall charger. RYOBI also includes a carrying case with purchase, as well. This is a great bundle for the DIYer on your holiday shopping list in need of a refresh this holiday season. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $17. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI ONE+ Cordless Impact/Drill Bundle features:

  • Both tools feature a compact size and are lightweight
  • Brushless Motor provides longer runtime, longer motor life, and more power
  • Ergonomic paddle triggers for multiple gripping positions
  • On-board LED worklights to illuminate workspaces
  • Drill/Driver: Compact 6.4 in. length fits in tight spaces
  • Drill/Driver: Provides up to 400 in./lbs. of torque
  • Drill/Driver: 2-speed motor provides 0-450 / 0-1,700 RPM
  • Drill/Driver: Single sleeve ratcheting chuck with 24-position clutch

