Play ping pong against family on any table with this portable set: $37 (Reg. $49)

-
Sports-Fitness
Get this deal Reg. $49 $37

Give anyone a table tennis paddle, and they immediately become super competitive. The PingPongly Retractable Table Tennis Set helps you take on your friends virtually anywhere, with a roll-up net, paddles, and balls in a convenient carry bag. You can get it now for $36.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

You might think that you need a dedicated table to start ripping top-spin forehands at your buddies. But go back to the origins of ping pong, and you find a tiny version of tennis played on any rectangular table. 

PingPongly takes us back to those roots. The set is based around a retractable net, which can be fixed to any table up to 2 inches thick and up to 72 inches wide. 

The net posts attach via clamps with rubber feet. This both protects the table and prevents slipping. Premium paddles allow you to impart spin, and the set also includes three balls. All the kit packs into the supplied carry bag, which measures just 10 x 8 inches. 

As featured on ABC 7 News, PingPongly is perfect for setting up a game anywhere. It’s also really good for playing ping pong at home if you don’t have space for a full-size table.

It’s normally priced at $49, but PingPongly is currently 26% off MSRP at $36.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R case...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $120

UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit plunges to $96.50 (Reg. $120)

$96.50 Learn More
Save 21%

Bring home PDP’s Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset at $39.50 (Reg. $50)

$39.50 Learn More
Save 21%

Plan ahead with Amazon’s 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set at under $16 (Save 21%)

Under $16 Learn More
Save 32%

Save 32% on this aluminum MacBook stand at an all-time low of $20.50

$22.50 Learn More
50% off

Hide your spares in Amazon’s Key Storage Lock Box at $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
37% off

Kobalt’s 7-1/4-inch sliding miter saw gets chopped down to $99 (Reg. $159)

$99 Learn More

Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’

Learn More
$35

This Leviton outlet has a built-in 25W USB-C port and more at under $30

$30 Learn More