Play ping pong against family on any table with this portable set: $37 (Reg. $49)

Give anyone a table tennis paddle, and they immediately become super competitive. The PingPongly Retractable Table Tennis Set helps you take on your friends virtually anywhere, with a roll-up net, paddles, and balls in a convenient carry bag. You can get it now for $36.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You might think that you need a dedicated table to start ripping top-spin forehands at your buddies. But go back to the origins of ping pong, and you find a tiny version of tennis played on any rectangular table.

PingPongly takes us back to those roots. The set is based around a retractable net, which can be fixed to any table up to 2 inches thick and up to 72 inches wide.

The net posts attach via clamps with rubber feet. This both protects the table and prevents slipping. Premium paddles allow you to impart spin, and the set also includes three balls. All the kit packs into the supplied carry bag, which measures just 10 x 8 inches.

As featured on ABC 7 News, PingPongly is perfect for setting up a game anywhere. It’s also really good for playing ping pong at home if you don’t have space for a full-size table.

It’s normally priced at $49, but PingPongly is currently 26% off MSRP at $36.99.

