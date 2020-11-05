Rockport’s Holiday Gifting Event takes up to 50% off fall boots, dress shoes, more + free shipping

Rockport’s Holiday Gifting Event takes up to 50% off select styles of fall boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Easily polish your fall look with the men’s Garett Chukka Boots. They’re currently marked down to $81 and originally were priced at $135. These boots are perfect for casual or business outings and you can choose from three versatile color options. They’re also said to be lightweight and have shock absorbing material for a comfortable stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Rockport customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to update your denim for the fall and winter season with Levi’s Warehouse Event. Save up to 75% off jeans, t-shirts, jackets, accessories, and more with prices starting at just $5.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!