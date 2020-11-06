Apple Watch SE hits new all-time lows with up to $64.50 off various models, priced from $218.50

Target is currently offering various Apple Watch SE models on sale from $230 shipped. RedCard members can score an additional 5% off, dropping Apple’s latest smartwatch as low as $218.49 shipped. One of our favorite discounts here is the Aluminum GPS 44mm model on sale for $259.99 shipped, or $246.99 for RedCard members. Normally $309, today’s deal saves you as much as $62 and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s latest release offers a similar design to previous generations, though takes the overall feature set down a notch to deliver a more affordable design. You’ll still find a stunning Retina OLED display, a processor that’s “up to 2x faster than Series 3,” a waterproof design, heart rate monitoring, notifications, Siri, and much more available to be used here. Unsure if you should pick up the Apple Watch SE? We’ve broken down the feature differences between it and Series 3 right here to help you make the best decision. Not in the market for the Aluminum GPS 44mm model? Head below for other great deals available right now from $218.50.

More Apple Watch SE Deals:

Do you like the Solo Loop band from Apple, but not ready to drop $49 on the official model? Well, this look-alike at Amazon is available for $20, saving you well over 50% compared to what the official one would run. It comes in multiple colors, and even works for both 40mm and 44mm versions of the Apple Watch.

On the hunt for another style band? We have the best options for Apple Watch SE and Series 6 right here, outlining some of our favorites, as well as some more budget-friendly versions.

Apple Watch SE features:

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!