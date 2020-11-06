Just as the rest of Apple’s latest handset lineup goes up for pre-order, the new Nodus iPhone 12 cases arrive. The Nodus lineup always catches our eye with its vibrant finishes and gorgeous leather exteriors. While I have always been a fan of the thin Apple leather cases, Nodus has been a go-to for years, and the iPhone 12 lineup looks to be much of the same with updated colorways and new magnetic features. This year, Nodus is refreshing its Access and Shell cases as well as introducing the new Fender Case and magnetic Micro Dock. Head below for a closer look and some early launch deals.

New Nodus iPhone 12 cases

All of the Nodus iPhone 12 cases are handcrafted from what the company refers to as “the finest Italian leathers available.” While I’m not sure about that exactly, they are among the nicest feeling leather cases I have put my hands on in years past. The 2020 lineup features new vibrant leather colorways and is now available with discounted pre-order prices.

Nodus Access Case III

The Nodus Access Case III is the next generation of the company’s flagship wallet-style offering. Made of “elegant vegetable-tanned Italian leather,” the portfolio case attaches via “Micro Suction” with no bulky clips and plastic cradles to ruin to feel or smooth lines in the design. Much like all of the Nodus iPhone 12 cases, it fully compatible with Qi chargers and Apple’s latest MagSafe treatment while your precious handset rests on the soft microfiber interior.

The new Access Case III for all of the latest iPhone 12 models is now on sale for $54 (reg. $67) during the pre-order phase and is scheduled to begin shipping in “late November/early December.”

Shell, Fender, and the new magnetic Micro Dock

Next up, we have the magnetic Micro Dock-compatible Shell Case 3 and the new Fender Case. Both of these models sport a hidden magnet that allows it to seamlessly slip on to the included Nodus Micro Dock — a small metal plate you can stick anywhere and use as an iPhone 12 dock/stand. While this system apparently has a ”stronger magnetic connection” than Apple’s, both cases remain compatible with MagSafe and Qi charging pads.

The Shell Case 3 enters the Nodus iPhone 12 cases lineup as the most minimalist option, simply wrapping your new handset in the aforementioned full grain veg tanned Italian leather with a Shock Absorbing Poly-Carbonate Core for basic protection. Alongside the two-year warranty, this one is also on sale for $54, down from the regular $67, and will begin shipping at the same time as the Access Case III.

The new Fender model — also includes the new Micro Dock and remains compatible with Qi pads and MagSafe gear — is the most protective of the bunch. It features a shock-absorbing poly-carbonate and TPU construction along with the leather treatment found on the aforementioned models. Two-year warranty in tow, once again you’re looking at a $54 launch price, as well as the same regular price and shipping details as the other two options.

9to5Toys’ Take

As I mentioned above, the Nodus cases are among some of my favorites on the market. They certainly aren’t the most affordable, but as far as I’m concerned, they are fairly priced. Some leather cases feel like you can barely tell it’s a piece of leather wrapping your device, thin and minimal sure, but in some cases, it might as well be a rubber-like plastic. Nodus, on the other hand, really feels like a piece of leather in your hand, in my opinion.

