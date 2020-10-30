Get 25% off Totallee’s barely-there minimalist iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code 9TO5MAC.

totallee is now offering 9to5 readers 25% off its latest iPhone 12 cases. This year’s lineup of super-thin, Mag-Safe-compatible cases is once again among the best branding-free options out there with the full range now available directly from the brand’s online storefront. Head below for a closer look.

totallee thin case

The totallee thin case is for the is the “ultimate minimalist.” It is available in five colorways — Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Green, Navy Blue, and Clear — and features no branding anywhere. If you’re the type just looking for a super-thin case for some extra grip without a bunch of ugly logos all over it, these nearly-weightless totallee cases are worth a quick peek. As we mentioned above, the nearly-weightless iPhone 12 cases are MagSafe-friendly, and add just 0.02- to 0.03-inches of size to the iPhone’s form-factor. While a screen protector is usually a good idea anyway, totallee has a subtle front lip to protect your screen from the tabletop as well as a raised edge to protect the camera.

Shop the totallee thin case: iPhone 12 mini Case | iPhone 12 Case | iPhone 12 Pro Case | iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

totallee clear case

The transparent case brings slightly more protection and allows the iPhone 12’s gorgeous design to shine through, while remaining nearly as thin as the model above. The clear case feature the same branding-free approach with a raised lip to protect your screen and camera array.

Thoughtfully designed to offer everything you need in an iPhone case, and nothing you don’t. Our transparent case is made with a soft, grippy material which is great for shock absorption.

Shop the totallee clear case: iPhone 12 mini Case | iPhone 12 Case | iPhone 12 Pro Case | iPhone 12 Pro Max Case

The totallee cases go for $35 and orders over $50 ship free. But be sure to use code 9TO5MAC at checkout to redeem your exclusive discount. Everything ships with a 2-year warranty and is processed in the company’s South Pasadena, California, offices. Totallee donates 1% of all sales to charities working to help end the homelessness crisis. Head over to our coverage of the brand’s Amazon store sale for even more options.

