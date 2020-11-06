PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Stand has fallen 28%, now under $12

Amazon is offering the PowerA Controller Charging Stand for PlayStation 4 for $11.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 28% off the price it has averaged over the last three months and is the best price we’ve tracked since February. If you like having a tidy game room, controller charging docks are a great investment. Not only will your space look organized, you’ll also benefit from always having a controller that’s fully charged and ready to go. This offering is made with DualShock 4 in mind, making it a solid choice for PlayStation 4 owners. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re game to play with a cord connected every so often, you could grab PowerA’s 6.5-foot Charging Cable for $7. Going this route further curbs spending while also allowing you to more easily top off your controller from a reasonable distance. This officially-licensed cord is rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 9,500 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, you may want to check out the deal we spotted earlier on SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset. Right now you can score it for $80, which happens to be $20 off typical offers. It wields USB-C and wireless connectivity. Swing by our full deal post to learn more.

And if you’re in need of a new game to play, swing by today’s roundup of early Black Friday deals. Discounts include everything from Marvel’s Avengers to FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, and more.

PowerA PS4 Controller Charging Stand features:

Officially Licensed to charge the dualshock 4 wireless Controller

Snap-down charging design

Never worry about the running out of battery

Charges and Displays

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!