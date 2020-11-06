Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its early Black Friday sale Target is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Note: be sure to select the standard edition on the listing page. RedCard holders drop the price to $28.50 shipped. Still up at $60 on Amazon, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on the Square Enix Avengers game. Amazon is also offering some deals on the Earth’s Mightiest Edition, which has fallen from $200 and is now starting from $126. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals where these came from down below including Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Aladdin and The Lion King, Battletoads, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from $28.50 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Up to 48% off)
- PlayStation 5 launch day sales online-only next week
- PlayStation 5 Media Remote in-stock at $30
Early Black Friday game deals:
***Note: Some of these deals will drop an additional 5% for Target RedCard holders. More details here.
- Star Wars: Squadrons $25 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 21 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $15 (Reg. $30)
- Battletoads $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- UFC 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $25 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Sony Games Under $15 PSN sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $45 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
