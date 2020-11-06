Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more

Get this deal

Get this deal Reg. $60

In today’s best game deals, as part of its early Black Friday sale Target is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Note: be sure to select the standard edition on the listing page. RedCard holders drop the price to $28.50 shipped. Still up at $60 on Amazon, this is the first notable discount we have tracked on the Square Enix Avengers game. Amazon is also offering some deals on the Earth’s Mightiest Edition, which has fallen from $200 and is now starting from $126. But there are plenty more early Black Friday deals where these came from down below including Star Wars: Squadrons, FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Aladdin and The Lion King, Battletoads, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Early Black Friday game deals:

***Note: Some of these deals will drop an additional 5% for Target RedCard holders. More details here.

Pre-orders:

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]

Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch

Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!