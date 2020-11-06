eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is offering the eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $99 shipped. Down from its $249 list price and our last mention of $149, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $50 and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a robotic vacuum that can do it all, this is a great choice. You’ll find 100 minutes of cleaning available on a single charge, and with 1500Pa BoostIQ suction, there’s not a mess it can’t handle. It also sports Alexa and Assistant voice commands, allowing you to start cleaning the house without ever leaving the couch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Ready for more savings? Walmart is just getting started with up to 30% off select home appliances and gear, and we’ve outlined a few of our favorites below.

More Walmart early Black Friday deals:

For killer deals in the kitchen, don’t miss out on these early Black Friday Instant Pot deals that we’ve found with prices from $49. Products like the company’s Duo Crisp Air Fryer, Nova, VIVA, and many more are already on sale, so why not cash in on the savings now before the holiday rush hits?

eufy RoboVac 25C features:

Clean your floors with the push of a button using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. It connects to a home’s wireless network and accepts commands both by touch, via smartphone app and even from your voice when paired with a smart home speaker. The Li-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes and then the robot vacuum cleaner returns to its base to recharge. Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors.

