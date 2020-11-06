eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

-
Home GoodsWalmarteufy
Get this deal From $48 Shop now

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is offering the eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $99 shipped. Down from its $249 list price and our last mention of $149, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked by $50 and is the best available. If you’re in the market for a robotic vacuum that can do it all, this is a great choice. You’ll find 100 minutes of cleaning available on a single charge, and with 1500Pa BoostIQ suction, there’s not a mess it can’t handle. It also sports Alexa and Assistant voice commands, allowing you to start cleaning the house without ever leaving the couch. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Ready for more savings? Walmart is just getting started with up to 30% off select home appliances and gear, and we’ve outlined a few of our favorites below.

More Walmart early Black Friday deals:

For killer deals in the kitchen, don’t miss out on these early Black Friday Instant Pot deals that we’ve found with prices from $49. Products like the company’s Duo Crisp Air Fryer, Nova, VIVA, and many more are already on sale, so why not cash in on the savings now before the holiday rush hits?

eufy RoboVac 25C features:

Clean your floors with the push of a button using the Eufy RoboVac 25C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum. It connects to a home’s wireless network and accepts commands both by touch, via smartphone app and even from your voice when paired with a smart home speaker. The Li-ion battery runs for up to 100 minutes and then the robot vacuum cleaner returns to its base to recharge. Drop-sensing technology prevents falls down stairs. With three brushes that loosen particles, three-layer filtration and a dustbin to capture and contain them, this Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum is suitable for both carpets and hard floors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

eufy

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, mo...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Traffix, Railways!, Final Fantasy IV, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $400

New Anker Powerhouse II 400 battery offers expansive I/O at $340 (Reg. $400)

$340 Learn More
Save up to 42%

Save up to 42% on Samsung, Seagate, WD, and other SSDs from $23

From $23 Learn More
Reg. $60

Early Black Friday game deals: Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA, Star Wars, Madden, more

$30 Learn More
45% off

Amazon offers heated jackets and vests for winter up to 45% off from $65 shipped

From $65 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch drops to $179 (Save 40%)

$179 Learn More
$240 off

Metabo HPT’s 10-inch table saw has a 35-inch rip capacity at $329 (42% off)

$329 Learn More
Reg. $45

Refresh your Game Pass Ultimate ahead of Xbox Series X launch from $28.50 (Reg. $45)

$28.50+ Learn More