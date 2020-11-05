Early Black Friday Instant Pot deals from $49: Duo Crisp Air Fry, Nova, VIVA, more

As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is now offering some great deals on Instant Pot cookers. You can score the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-cooker and Air Fryer for $79 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $70 price drop and among the best we have tracked on the Ari fryer lid-equipped Instant Pots. Just the Instant Pot lid alone fetches $79 at Amazon right now. You’re looking at 11 smart cooking programs including air fryer options via the detachable lid and a 6-quart capacity large enough for the whole family. Whether it’s juicy roasts or golden crisp fries, this thing is up to the task. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more early Black Friday Instant Pot deals. 

More early Black Friday Instant Pot deals:

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday pricing on kitchenware and more including today’s Gold Box offer on Nespresso Vertuo coffee makers. Then swing by our Black Friday 2020 hub for all of the early ad leaks, tips for scoring the best deals, and much more. 

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer:

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 6 Quart is the best of all possible worlds. With 11-in-1 functionality, it does everything a regular Instant Pot does. But swap out the pressure cooker lid for the innovative air fryer lid, and you’ve got a whole new set of cooking techniques available — all fast, easy and at the touch of a button. The pressure cooker lid offers 6 wet cooking functions to quickly pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and warm. The Air Fryer lid offers 5 dry cooking functions to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. 

Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
