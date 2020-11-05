As part of its early Black Friday sale, Walmart is now offering some great deals on Instant Pot cookers. You can score the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-cooker and Air Fryer for $79 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $70 price drop and among the best we have tracked on the Ari fryer lid-equipped Instant Pots. Just the Instant Pot lid alone fetches $79 at Amazon right now. You’re looking at 11 smart cooking programs including air fryer options via the detachable lid and a 6-quart capacity large enough for the whole family. Whether it’s juicy roasts or golden crisp fries, this thing is up to the task. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more early Black Friday Instant Pot deals.

More early Black Friday Instant Pot deals:

More on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer:

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 6 Quart is the best of all possible worlds. With 11-in-1 functionality, it does everything a regular Instant Pot does. But swap out the pressure cooker lid for the innovative air fryer lid, and you’ve got a whole new set of cooking techniques available — all fast, easy and at the touch of a button. The pressure cooker lid offers 6 wet cooking functions to quickly pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and warm. The Air Fryer lid offers 5 dry cooking functions to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

