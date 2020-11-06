Vineyard Vines Early Black Friday Deals take 30% off sitewide with prices from $10

Vineyard Vines Black Friday Early Access Sale takes 30% off sitewide, including clearance with promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Mountain Sweater Fleece Vest. This style will easily become a go-to in their wardrobe throughout the fall season and it’s currently marked down to $83. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $118. You can choose from four different color options and it can be dressed up or down easily. Plus, it features three large zippered pockets and it’s moisture-wicking. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Sherpa Patch Pocket Vest is a great style and it’s marked down to $90, which originally was priced at $128. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

