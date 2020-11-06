Snag Walker Edison’s modern 59-inch TV Stand for $240 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 59-inch TV Stand in Birch or Dark Walnut for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This TV stand boasts a clean and simple appearance that’s bound to help modernize your space. A large open shelf spans the center and is accompanied by two drawers underneath. Pre-made cable management ports aim to help get cords where they need to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Depending on the layout of your room, your TV stand may not have a power source behind it. This can lead to you having to clumsily run an extension cord over to it. Thankfully this box of cord cover will remedy that at $16 when clipping the on-page coupon. Buyers will receive 157 inches of cord cover, ensuring you have more than enough for the task at hand.

If the lead deal isn’t to your liking, there are actually a few other Walker Edison TV stands currently on sale. Even better, pricing starts at $200 and discounts slash as much as $64 off. Swing by the full roundup to see every option currently available.

Walker Edison 59-inch Birch TV Stand features:

1 center open shelf

Side shelves for extra storage space

2 center drawers with telescoping glides

2 cord management ports keep cables tidy

Holds up to 250 lbs.

