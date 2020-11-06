Snag Walker Edison’s modern 59-inch TV Stand for $240 (Reg. $300)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Get this deal Reg. $300 $240

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 59-inch TV Stand in Birch or Dark Walnut for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $27. This TV stand boasts a clean and simple appearance that’s bound to help modernize your space. A large open shelf spans the center and is accompanied by two drawers underneath. Pre-made cable management ports aim to help get cords where they need to go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Depending on the layout of your room, your TV stand may not have a power source behind it. This can lead to you having to clumsily run an extension cord over to it. Thankfully this box of cord cover will remedy that at $16 when clipping the on-page coupon. Buyers will receive 157 inches of cord cover, ensuring you have more than enough for the task at hand.

If the lead deal isn’t to your liking, there are actually a few other Walker Edison TV stands currently on sale. Even better, pricing starts at $200 and discounts slash as much as $64 off. Swing by the full roundup to see every option currently available.

Walker Edison 59-inch Birch TV Stand features:

  • 1 center open shelf
  • Side shelves for extra storage space
  • 2 center drawers with telescoping glides
  • 2 cord management ports keep cables tidy
  • Holds up to 250 lbs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walker Edison

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Amazon’s 1-day board game sale from $12.50: Catan...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save $64

Refresh your living room with Walker Edison TV stands from $200 (Up to $64 off)

$200 Learn More
Reg. $75

Brass adorns Amazon’s Rivet Plug-in Wall Sconce: $44 (Reg. $75)

$44 Learn More
Up to 57% off

Save up to 57% on cert. refurbished Dyson humidifiers, vacuums, and more

From $40 Learn More

Oprah’s Favorite Things guide now live at Amazon: Specialty gifts, apparel, more

Read More Learn More
Save up to 30%

LEGO’s AT-AT Walker returns to all-time low of $135, more kits from $8

From $8 Learn More

Bartesian aims to be the Keurig of premium cocktails

Learn More
$50

Upgrade your car with iOttie’s One Touch 10W Wireless Mount at $42.50 (Reg. $50)

$42.50 Learn More
30% off

Amazon’s in-house men’s brands from $7 Prime shipped: GoodThreads, more

From $7 Learn More