Apple’s iPad mini 5 hits all-time lows with up to $127 off

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini Wi-Fi Cellular 256GB in multiple colors for $512.28 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $679 price tag and our previous mention of $679. This is also a new Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $10. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

iPad mini 5 features:

  • 7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)
  • Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Front 7MP FaceTime Camera
  • Rear 8MP Camera
  • Lightning Connector
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)
  • iOS

