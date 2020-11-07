Don’t get stranded with a dead battery: GOOLOO portable jump starters priced from $45

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering two of its portable car jump starters from $45 shipped. Our favorite here is the 2000A Jump Starter for $69.99, down 30% from its $100 regular going rate. Today’s deal is one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest currently available. You’ll find the ability to jump-start vehicles with up to a 10L gas or 7L diesel engine here. Plus, there’s 15W USB-C here which can be used to fast charge your iPhone or even power an iPad while on-the-go, should you not require the jump-starting capabilities of this portable battery. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out the smaller 1200A portable jump-starter for $45 if you’re in need of something more budget-focused.

Should you pick up the larger model in today’s lead deal, be sure to keep it safe while driving around. Sure, just tossing it in your floorboards would work…but that’ll deliver unnecessary dings, dents, and potentially short circuits that are absolutely avoidable. This case is a great choice as it’s designed for the larger 2000A model above. Coming in at $14 Prime shipped, it’s the perfect way to use just a fraction of your savings.

If you’d rather avoid having a dead car battery all together, NOCO’s GENIUS 1A charger is an absolute necessity. When you’re not driving a vehicle for a long time, just plug this into the wall and hook it up under the hood. It’ll cycle the battery and allow it to properly drain and charge over time, ensuring that it’s always ready to go at a moment’s notice. For just $34 shipped at Amazon, this #1 best-seller is a must-have in any garage.

GOOLOO 2000A Jump Starter features:

It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.

Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself.

The Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports can be used to charge virtually any USB powered device at lightning speed, such as smartphones, tablets, GPS, camera, kindle and more.

