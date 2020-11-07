A foldable design adorns Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, now $115 (Save 42%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessSunny Health & Fitness
Get this deal Save 42% $115

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Foldable Exercise Bike (SF-B2989) for $114.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $84 off the typical rate, undercuts the Sunny Health & Fitness direct sale price by $25, and delivers a new all-time low. This highly-affordable exercise bike boasts a digital monitor that showcases your workout time, speed, calories burned, pulse rate, and the list goes on. On top of that, riders can tweak their workout by picking from 16 differing levels of magnetic resistance. Perhaps the best feature of this exercise bike is that it can be folded to reduce its overall footprint. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prevent scuffs and scrapes from occurring on your floor when using some of today’s savings on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Equipment Mat. The small solution will nicely accommodate your new purchase and clocks in at just $18. It will not only protect your floor, but also serves as a non-slip, water-resistant surface that’s “easy to clean.”

While you’re at it, why not modernize your workout room with Walker Edison’s 59-inch TV Stand? It’s currently marked down by $60, allowing you to snatch it up for $240. This discount is available in a couple of colorways, both of which usher in a clean and simple appearance that’s bound to help refresh your space.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

  • ADVANCED DIGITAL MONITOR: Stay up to date on your progress by tracking your: Time, Speed, Distance, Calorie, Odometer, Pulse Rate.
  • MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: Customize your fitness for high RPM sprints or high resistance climbs with 16 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance.
  • FOLDABLE AND SPACE EFFICIENT: The small footprint makes a space saving easy and storage even easier by simply folding the stationary bike.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Sunny Health & Fitness

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes ...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Save 33%

Don’t let winter kill your workout routine with Sunny Health & Fitness deals from $37

From $37 Learn More
Save 28%

Casper, Rivet, Walker Edison, and Zinus furniture deals abound at Amazon from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $295

Fossil’s Gen 5 Carlyle Wear OS Smartwatch met by new Amazon low of $179 (Reg. $295)

$179 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: AirPods hit all-time low, Apple Watch SE from $218.50, LG CX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TV $650 off, more

Learn More
Save $49

Apple AirPods Pro will tune out the noise for $200 at Amazon (Save $49)

$200 Learn More
Never be stranded

Don’t get stranded with a dead battery: GOOLOO portable jump starters priced from $45

From $45 Learn More
2020 lows

Eureka’s RapidClean Pro cordless vacuum has 40-minutes of cleaning at $100 (Reg. $150), more

From $93 Learn More
Prepare for NERF battles

Prepare for holiday NERF battles with today’s Gold Box deals from just $7 Prime shipped

From $7 Learn More