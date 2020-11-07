A foldable design adorns Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Bike, now $115 (Save 42%)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Foldable Exercise Bike (SF-B2989) for $114.99 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s $84 off the typical rate, undercuts the Sunny Health & Fitness direct sale price by $25, and delivers a new all-time low. This highly-affordable exercise bike boasts a digital monitor that showcases your workout time, speed, calories burned, pulse rate, and the list goes on. On top of that, riders can tweak their workout by picking from 16 differing levels of magnetic resistance. Perhaps the best feature of this exercise bike is that it can be folded to reduce its overall footprint. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prevent scuffs and scrapes from occurring on your floor when using some of today’s savings on Sunny Health & Fitness’ Exercise Equipment Mat. The small solution will nicely accommodate your new purchase and clocks in at just $18. It will not only protect your floor, but also serves as a non-slip, water-resistant surface that’s “easy to clean.”

While you’re at it, why not modernize your workout room with Walker Edison’s 59-inch TV Stand? It’s currently marked down by $60, allowing you to snatch it up for $240. This discount is available in a couple of colorways, both of which usher in a clean and simple appearance that’s bound to help refresh your space.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

ADVANCED DIGITAL MONITOR: Stay up to date on your progress by tracking your: Time, Speed, Distance, Calorie, Odometer, Pulse Rate.

MAGNETIC RESISTANCE: Customize your fitness for high RPM sprints or high resistance climbs with 16 levels of adjustable magnetic resistance.

FOLDABLE AND SPACE EFFICIENT: The small footprint makes a space saving easy and storage even easier by simply folding the stationary bike.

