We’re now getting a look at the Dollar General Black Friday ad for 2020. While perhaps not as excited as some of the other early Thanksgiving week previews we’ve seen, this one is still worth a look for stocking stuffers and the like. You’ll also find details on store hours and more down below.

Dollar General Black Friday reveals two sales Thanksgiving week

Dollar General is planning on running two separate sales during Thanksgiving week. The first of which is on Thursday, when stores will be open from 7am to 10pm in a departure from many other retailers that are choosing to stay closed this year. Those Thanksgiving deals can be found on the first page of the ad.

There will be a Black Friday proper sale as well from November 28 to November 30. A separate batch of deals can be scored during that window.

Some notable deals include:

iTunes gift cards 20% off

$25 Xbox gift card for $20

Christmas Trees 50% off on Thanksgiving Day

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

