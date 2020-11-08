Add a Tacklife jump starter to your ride from $24 and save 30%, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Tacklife Jump Starters and accessories by 30% with prices starting at $24. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the TACKLIFE T8-Newer Model 800A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter for $55.99. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks a new all-time low. This jump starter features an 800A peak current and can revive 12V batteries for both gasoline and diesel engines. It can handle 30 jump starts on a single charge and als doubles as a power bank with two built-in USB ports. An LCD display rounds out the notable featues for being able to check on the remaining power and more. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured jump starter isn’t quite the in-car upgrade you’re looking for, be sure to shop everything else on sale right here. With prices starting at $24, you’ll be able to pick up some added peace of mind for your vehicle at even more affordable prices, but while still saving 30%.

TACKLIFE T8-Newer Jump Starter features:

With 800A peak current, TACKLIFE T8 jump starter can start 12-volt dead batteries in seconds, for up to 7.0L Gasoline and 5.5L Diesel engines – around 30 times in a single full-charge (in 4.5hours). It’s also a 18000mAh compact power bank with dual USB outputs (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A) and 12V 10A DC port which can offer power for other car accessories.

