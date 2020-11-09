Amazon Gold Box starts holiday shopping early with 30% off gift wrap, toys, tools, and more

Get this deal Up to 30%

Amazon is unleashing a 1-day sale on holiday shopping items today in its Gold Box. If you like to get started early on holiday shopping, here's the rundown:

WORKPRO 23-Piece Children’s Tool Set features:

FIRST TOOL KIT FOR KIDS – The WORKPRO kids tool kit makes kids can show their own ability and creativity, and keep brilliant minds, and know their own beautiful imaginations can be realized while enabling to develop an array of abilities and DIY skills. The best gift gives to your son, daughter, and friend of your kids.

BEST IDEA – The WORKPRO kids tool kit makes kids can do their own thing while spending wonderful time with their parent or grandparent. Also you can teach your child while encouraging their creativity. Get your child involved in home DIY projects with their own tools – hanging pictures and decorations, built little woodworking gift, even treehouse for Christmas or Halloween days.

REAL HAND TOOLS – Drop forged, heat treated steel tools for durability and lightweight. Perfect for children age 6+ years. All the tool set are real tools but small enough to fit the little hands of kids. ( Tools are not toys and should always be used with adult supervision )

23 PCS TOOL SET – 1pc 5-1/4″ Scissors, 1pc 5″ Mini long nose pliers, 1pc 5″ Mini slip joint pliers, 4pc 3/4″ Clamps, 1pc Mini tape 5FT/1.5M*7MM, 1pc 6″ Tri. square ruler, 1pc 10″ ruler, 2pc 8mm D ring, 1pc Apron, 1pc Safety goggles, 4pc Pencils, 1pc Pencil sharpener, 1pc 12″ pink storage bag, 1pc 4oz Claw hammer, 2pc Stubby screwdrivers.

GREEN & SAFE MATERIALS – Design of mini set is molded specifically comfortable and safe to little hands for kids and children. Comes in a pink sturdy convenient zip-up bag.

