AmazonBasics’ espresso maker + milk frother hits an all-time low of $33 (47% off)

Woot is offering the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother for $32.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from its $62.50 going rate direct at Amazon, today’s deal sets a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. You’ll find that this espresso maker offers a much more budget-friendly brew than higher-tier offerings. Amazon was able to pack 15 bar worth of pressure here, and you’ll find an integrated milk frothing wand on the side to help give your morning lattes a final touch. Rated 4/5 stars.

Speaking of frothing milk, you’ll want to make sure to pick up this pitcher at Amazon. It’ll set you back under $10 right now and offers a 12-ounce capacity. This stainless steel build is ready to hold cold or hot milk before you slip it under the frothing wand, turning it into a fantastic coffee addition.

Not an espresso fan? Well, be sure to check out this roundup of Keurig deals that we’ve found. While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, we’re already tracking a number of killer sales with prices from $42.50 right now.

AmazonBasics Espresso Machine features:

Enjoy a hot cup whenever the mood strikes with the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother. This multifunctional appliance allows you to easily make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes from the comfort of your own kitchen. Get the full coffee shop treatment with the machine’s built-in milk frother and indulge in your favorite drinks every day of the week.

