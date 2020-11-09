Early Keurig holiday pricing now live from $47.50: K-Mini and K-Slim + more

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Target and RedCard holders can knock the price down to $47.50 shipped. Regularly $80, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This one sells for the full $80 at Best Buy right now. If you’ve been waiting for some holiday pricing on this model, here it is. This is among the smallest and highest-rated Keurig brewers out there at a major discount. Features include multiple cup brew sizes, a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall), and the ability to push out freshly brewed coffee in minutes. It’s just 5-inches wide, is an Amazon best-seller and carries stellar ratings from nearly 20,000 customers. More deals and details below.

The early Black Friday/holiday Keurig deals don’t stop there though. Amazon is also now offering the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This one is regularly $110 or so and is now matching the previous Amazon sale price. It provides a space-saving footprint like today’s lead deal, but has a larger water reservoir you won’t need to fill up for every cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers.

More Keurig deals:

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday kitchenware and household deals including this morning’s Gold Box Crest Whitestrips sale.

More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

