Early Keurig holiday pricing now live from $47.50: K-Mini and K-Slim + more

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Target and RedCard holders can knock the price down to $47.50 shipped. Regularly $80, this is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This one sells for the full $80 at Best Buy right now. If you’ve been waiting for some holiday pricing on this model, here it is. This is among the smallest and highest-rated Keurig brewers out there at a major discount. Features include multiple cup brew sizes, a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall), and the ability to push out freshly brewed coffee in minutes. It’s just 5-inches wide, is an Amazon best-seller and carries stellar ratings from nearly 20,000 customers. More deals and details below.
The early Black Friday/holiday Keurig deals don’t stop there though. Amazon is also now offering the Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. This one is regularly $110 or so and is now matching the previous Amazon sale price. It provides a space-saving footprint like today’s lead deal, but has a larger water reservoir you won’t need to fill up for every cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers.
More Keurig deals:
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials $79 (Reg. $99+)
- Keurig K-Supreme 12-Cup $140 + $40 GC
- More early Black Friday Keurig deals
Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more early holiday kitchenware and household deals including this morning’s Gold Box Crest Whitestrips sale.
More on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker:
- FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces
- YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods
- ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew
- FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes
- CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops
- TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup
