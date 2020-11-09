Cooler Master’s RGB gaming headset returns to Amazon low at $80, more from $40

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master MH650 Gaming Headset with RGB Illumination for $79.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves over 10% and marks one of the first times that we’ve tracked a discount at Amazon. You’ll find virtual 7.1-channel surround sound available here, which can help you know exactly where enemies are coming from. There’s an omnidirectional microphone here that’ll allow you to communicate with teammates while in battle, as well. Plus, the RGB illumination on the side ensures you can easily match the design with the rest of your setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more PC gaming deals from $40.

Other PC gaming deals at Amazon:

Prefer on-the-go performance? Well, Apple’s latest iPad Air recently struck a new all-time low. You’ll find $50 off right now, dropping prices as low as $699. With an edge-to-edge display, all-new Touch ID, and USB-C, this iPad is the perfect option for working while away from your desk.

Cooler Master Gaming Headset features:

  • Form-Fitting Cushioning – Removable swiveling ear cups and mesh fabric cushioning for breathability and comfort for the longest gaming sessions
  • High-Quality Audio – Virtual 7 1 surround sound 50mm Neodymium drivers and omnidirectional boom mic for crystal clear sound quality on both ends
  • Ambient RGB Illumination – Customize your lightshows via software and add personality to your gaming headset
  • Single USB Connectivity – One USB cable reduces tangle potential making it ideal for both PC and PS4

