iPad Air sees biggest discount yet with $50 off and new all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $699 shipped. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on this model, as well as the largest cash discount to date. Apple’s new iPad Air delivers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color that’s backed by an A14 Bionic chip. Touch ID authentication on the top is another new feature, as well. You’ll also find 12 and 7MP cameras on this model along with stereo audio and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. Check out our previous coverage for more details on this new release.

Thankfully, Apple is finally making the transition to USB-C on more devices. That includes the new iPad Air. Make the most of your savings today and pick up an extra 6-foot USB-C cable so you always have an extra one around the house. You’ll be able to enjoy faster power-ups here along with compatibility with more wall chargers than ever before.

In case you missed it, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is getting a notable discount right now with up to $400 off various models. That includes both 11- and 12.9-inch configurations, along with Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, making it a great time to save on iPad Pro if you’re looking for an alternative to today’s deal. That’s particularly true if you need a larger display than the 10.9-inch iPad Air offers.

iPad Air features:

Stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color

A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Available in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue

