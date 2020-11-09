Herman Miller Black Friday sale is now live with 15% off iconic designs

The annual Herman Miller Black Friday sale is now live with 15% off iconic styles from some of the most legendary names in the design game. Design Within Reach is currently matching some of these deals, as well. This is one of the rare opportunities throughout the year to save on the brand’s popular desk chairs, living room furniture, accessories, and more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Headlining this time around is the popular Aeron Desk Chair from $845.75. As a comparison, you’d generally pay around $1,000 or more here. This is a match of the best we’ve seen. I’ve been using an Aeron Chair for a few years now, and it certainly lives up to the hype. With a sleek design and near-endless adjustment options, this is a must-have if you’re someone spending hours on end at a desk.

Other notable deals include:

Herman Miller Aeron Chair features:

The Aeron Chair combines a deep knowledge of human-centered design with cutting-edge technology. With over 7 million sold, our most admired and recognized work chair still sets the benchmark for ergonomic comfort more than 20 years after its debut.

