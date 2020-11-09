Crest Whitestrips, Oral-B toothbrushes, more from $9 at Amazon (Up to 35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off oral care and whitening kits from Oral-B, Crest, and more. A perfect opportunity to ensure your smile is ready for the holidays, you can score the 18-pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous Teeth Whitening Kit for $28.49 shipped. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly $40, today’s deal is at least 25% off the going rate and the best we can find. It comes with 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip sets as well as a pair of 1-hour express treatments. They feature no-slip grip so you can still talk and drink water while whitening. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more oral care deals.

While the whitening option above would also make for a great gift or stocking stuffer, today’s Gold Box sale also has a solid price on the Oral-B 7500 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush at $89.94 shipped. Down from the regular $135, this is 33% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model currently on sale for $120 at Target. Along with five cleaning modes, in-handle timers, and 14-day battery life, this one connects with the Oral-B app for real-time feedback and comes with a charger. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,300 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s oral care sale for more discounted ways to prepare your smile for the holidays starting from $9. Then head over to our fashion guide and upgrade your wardrobe while you’re at it. You’ll find loads of ongoing sales from Vineyard Vines, Clarks, Cole Haan, and much more.

More on the Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous Kit:

Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip

Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks

1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan

Advanced seal Technology’s no Slip grip stays put so you can talk and

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!