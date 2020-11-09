New Nest Smart Thermostat discounted for first time at $113

Amazon offers the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $112.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released last month. The latest version of Nest’s popular smart thermostat offers up an ultra-sleek design that’s smaller than the previous-generation. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of smart features to go around this time include automatic scheduling, remote control via the app or Google Assistant, along with alerts if something goes awry. At today’s price drop, this model is even more affordable than ever before and certainly worth a look today. It’s the #1 new release in its category at Amazon with a number of 4+ star reviews so far.

For a more affordable option, consider picking up this Honeywell 7-day Smart Thermostat instead. Of course, you’ll miss out on the sleek design featured in the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here. That includes support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, 7-day automatic scheduling, and compatibility with a wide range of devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head over to our smart home guide for all of the latest price drops for your setup, whether it be HomeKit, Alexa, or Google Assistant. One notable standout at this time is Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clocks, which are on sale from $24 across a variety of models.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

  • Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home
  • Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone
  • Remote control lets family members change the thermostat temperature from anywhere on a phone, laptop, or tablet

