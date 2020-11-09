QNAP’s high-end 6-bay NAS packs dual 2.5GbE, expandable RAM, more at a low of $519

Newegg is currently offering the QNAP TS-653D-4G 6 Bay NAS for $519 shipped with the code 9BFSTART44 at checkout. Down from its $770 original going rate and $649 current price at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $130 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is the latest flagship NAS from QNAP, and it offers 6 individual drive bays that can handle up to 96TB of raw storage. While you’ll find 4GB of RAM pre-installed, you’ll be able to upgrade it to 8GB in the future should you need. Plus, the PCIe Gen 2 slot delivers expandability, should you want NVMe SSD cache or 10GbE networking. You’ll find five USB 3.0 ports around this machine, as well as dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports that can move data at nearly 500MB/s. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A more budget-focused alternative to today’s lead deal is the Synology DS220j at $170. While you’ll only have two bays to utilize here, capping storage at a maximum of 32TB, this is perfect for a backup-only workflow like Blair uses it for. You’ll also lose out on 2.5GbE connectivity, expandable RAM, and the PCIe slot, but, all while saving quite a bit of cash overall.

Need to upgrade the storage in your desktop? We’re currently tracking a number of deals on M.2 and 2.5-inch SSD storage with prices starting at low as $23. Whether you need super-fast NVMe-based internal SSDs or more budget-focused 2.5-inch SATA models, we’ve got a roundup that’s sure to have you covered.

QNAP TS-653D 6-Bay NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-653D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

