Save up to 42% on Samsung, Seagate, WD, and other SSDs from $23

Amazon is currently discounting the Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch Internal SATA Solid-State Drive lineup headlined by the 2TB model at $200 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within a penny of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date overall. You can also score the 1TB model for $107.99, down from $130. As one of Samsung’s latest SSDs on the market, the 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Perfect for upgrading an old Mac or PC to take advantage of faster boot times and speedier file transfers. As a #1 new release, you’ll find a 4.8/5 star rating from over 770 customers. Head below for more from $23.

For more ways to upgrade your PC, we’re currently tracking a series of discounts on additional computer components from $50. That’s on top of these ongoing SSD discounts starting at $54 and everything else in our PC gaming guide.

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.¹