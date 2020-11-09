Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack is $70 off, more from $15

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2, Cocoon, and Osprey bags up to 60% off. Our top pick is the Timbuk2 Especial Medio Cycling Laptop Backpack for $109 shipped. Matched at Timbuk2. That’s up to $70 off and comes within $14 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This weatherproof Timbuk2 backpack is ready to haul a 16-inch MacBook Pro or smaller device. It boasts a stylish blue and red design that’s bound to stand out from the pack. Timbuk2 is so confident in this bag that it backs it with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bag discounts priced as low as $15.

More bags on sale:

While you’re at it, don’t forget that Amazon’s 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set is under $16. A variety of colorways are discounted, so be sure to check them all out. Snatching this up is a great way to simplify future travels and help keep everything organized.

Timbuk2 Especial Medio Backpack features:

A mid-sized weatherproof top loading backpack for serious cyclists

Dual side stretch pockets fit water bottles or U-lock; Internal slip pocket fits up to a 15″ laptop

External compression straps for cinching or expanding; Reflective hits; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; Water resistant, PU coated zippers; Front panel unzips to expand volume for carting extra bulk; Internal drop liner with seam tape construction

