Plan ahead with Amazon’s 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set at under $16 (Save 21%)

-
AmazonAmazonBasics
Get this deal Save 21% Under $16

Amazon is offering its 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set in Sky Blue for $15.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Buyers of this AmazonBasics set will receive four Sky Blue packing cubes. These allow you to streamline packing and also ensure everything is easier to find. Each piece is ready to go in the washing machine, allowing you to routinely clean them up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If conveniently toting a laptop is of more importance, consider Lenovo’s $14 Shoulder Bag instead. It’s ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized notebook. A couple of colorways are available at this price, allowing you to choose the best style.

And now that your bag situation is straightened out, why not have a look at Brother’s smartphone-enabled P-Touch Cube Label Maker? It’s down to $40, a price that shaves $18 off typical spending. Having this around will allow you to easily tidy up and organize your space so you’ll spend less time hunting for whatever you need each day.

AmazonBasics Packing Cube Set features:

  • Includes (4) Sky Blue, small travel organizer cubes with handle for easy carrying
  • Mesh top panel for breathability and easy identification of contents
  • Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics
  • Double zipper pulls and handle for easy ; making opening/closing simple and fast
  • Machine washable; made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability
  • Product Dimensions: Each small cube measures 11 x 6.75 x 3 inches (LxWxH)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R case...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Pick up a 1-year BJ’s Wholesale membership before Black Friday for just $20

Learn More
Save 21%

Bring home PDP’s Xbox Stereo Gaming Headset at $39.50 (Reg. $50)

$39.50 Learn More
Save 32%

Save 32% on this aluminum MacBook stand at an all-time low of $20.50

$22.50 Learn More
50% off

Hide your spares in Amazon’s Key Storage Lock Box at $15 (50% off)

$15 Learn More
37% off

Kobalt’s 7-1/4-inch sliding miter saw gets chopped down to $99 (Reg. $159)

$99 Learn More

Razer unveils two Xbox Series X headsets alongside 13.4-inch laptop with ‘thinnest bezels’

Learn More
$35

This Leviton outlet has a built-in 25W USB-C port and more at under $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $100

Score 6-quarts of touchscreen air fryer for just $50 (Today only, Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More