Plan ahead with Amazon’s 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set at under $16 (Save 21%)

Amazon is offering its 4-piece Small Packing Cube Set in Sky Blue for $15.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. Buyers of this AmazonBasics set will receive four Sky Blue packing cubes. These allow you to streamline packing and also ensure everything is easier to find. Each piece is ready to go in the washing machine, allowing you to routinely clean them up. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If conveniently toting a laptop is of more importance, consider Lenovo’s $14 Shoulder Bag instead. It’s ready to accommodate a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized notebook. A couple of colorways are available at this price, allowing you to choose the best style.

And now that your bag situation is straightened out, why not have a look at Brother’s smartphone-enabled P-Touch Cube Label Maker? It’s down to $40, a price that shaves $18 off typical spending. Having this around will allow you to easily tidy up and organize your space so you’ll spend less time hunting for whatever you need each day.

AmazonBasics Packing Cube Set features:

Includes (4) Sky Blue, small travel organizer cubes with handle for easy carrying

Mesh top panel for breathability and easy identification of contents

Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics

Double zipper pulls and handle for easy ; making opening/closing simple and fast

Machine washable; made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability

Product Dimensions: Each small cube measures 11 x 6.75 x 3 inches (LxWxH)

