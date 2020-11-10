A new Amazon low strikes this highly-rated 12-inch thermal laminator + 50 sheets at $38.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 12-Inch Thermal Laminator with 50 Laminating Sheets for $38.49 shipped. Normally closer to $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Whether it’s printing out a family recipe for the holidays or ensuring your Christmas list doesn’t get damaged by water or the like, laminating is a go-to option for preserving printed documents. It can handle documents and pages up to 12-inches wide, which allows you to run nearly any sized paper through it. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 16,000 happy customers.

While today’s lead deal gives you 50 bundled laminating sheets, be sure to grab an additional 100-pack. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and is large enough to hold an 8- by 11-inch sheet of paper with extra room on all sides. For under $9, this is a must-have if you’re picking up today’s lead deal.

If you’re fine with a laminator that’s just 9-inches wide, we’ve got a model you should heavily consider. Scotch has its thermal laminator for $22 at Amazon, where it’s a #1 best-seller in its category. You’ll lose out on the wider build of today’s lead deal from AmazonBasics, but keep nearly $10 in your pocket while still scoring a version that can fit standard sheets of paper.

AmazonBasics Thermal Laminator features:

Laminate pouches up to 11 x 17 inches wide; Compatible with letter-size, legal-size, business-card-size, and photo-size papers

Two heat settings: for best results, use ‘3mil’ Heat setting for normal documents, photos, and card stock; Use ‘5mil’ Setting for thinner papers (note: mil refers to thickness of lamination film)

Works with any 3 mil or 5 mil laminating pouch; includes two 3-mil-thick, 8.9-By-11.4-Inch laminating pouches

