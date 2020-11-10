Milwaukee tools and more up to 40% off in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale

Home Depot has kicked off its early Black Friday sale featuring Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more. You can save upwards of 40% off regular prices with various all-time lows available throughout today’s sale. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18/12 Multi-tool Combo Kit for $199. As a comparison, it typically trends around $300 and today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes an impact wrench and ratchet, along with batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. This combo is great for tasks around the garage, whether you’re building something new or doing basic care on your car. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust setup this holiday season, consider going with this 6-tool combo kit at $499. You’ll save $200 off the regular going rate here. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a tool kit, including a drill, driver, wrench, multiple saws, and more. Aside from including two batteries and a wall charger, you’ll also get one of Milwaukee’s popular tow-behind toolboxes. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Milwaukee tools and accessories. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee Multi-tool Combo Kit features:

The 2663-22RH includes the M18 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench (2662-20), which features a 4-pole motor and powerful impact mechanism to deliver a reliable 450 ft./lbs. of torque with maximum run time. You’ll get consistent speed control with the variable speed trigger. A 1/2 in. anvil with friction ring allows quick and easy, 1-handed socket changes. Lightweight and portable, with superior ergonomics, this 18-Volt cordless wrench offers the ultimate in comfort during prolonged use. Also included is the M12 3/8 in. Ratchet (2457-20), which is ideal for auto mechanics, maintenance and repair professionals looking for maximum performance and productivity in a subcompact cordless tool.

