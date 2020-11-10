Milwaukee tools and more up to 40% off in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale

-
Green DealsHome DepotMilwaukee
Get this deal Up to 40% Shop now!

Home Depot has kicked off its early Black Friday sale featuring Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more. You can save upwards of 40% off regular prices with various all-time lows available throughout today’s sale. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M18/12 Multi-tool Combo Kit for $199. As a comparison, it typically trends around $300 and today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes an impact wrench and ratchet, along with batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. This combo is great for tasks around the garage, whether you’re building something new or doing basic care on your car. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

For a more robust setup this holiday season, consider going with this 6-tool combo kit at $499. You’ll save $200 off the regular going rate here. This bundle includes everything you need to build out a tool kit, including a drill, driver, wrench, multiple saws, and more. Aside from including two batteries and a wall charger, you’ll also get one of Milwaukee’s popular tow-behind toolboxes. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Milwaukee tools and accessories. Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

Milwaukee Multi-tool Combo Kit features:

The 2663-22RH includes the M18 1/2 in. High-Torque Impact Wrench (2662-20), which features a 4-pole motor and powerful impact mechanism to deliver a reliable 450 ft./lbs. of torque with maximum run time. You’ll get consistent speed control with the variable speed trigger. A 1/2 in. anvil with friction ring allows quick and easy, 1-handed socket changes. Lightweight and portable, with superior ergonomics, this 18-Volt cordless wrench offers the ultimate in comfort during prolonged use. Also included is the M12 3/8 in. Ratchet (2457-20), which is ideal for auto mechanics, maintenance and repair professionals looking for maximum performance and productivity in a subcompact cordless tool.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

Home Depot

Milwaukee

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 35%

Home Depot’s RYOBI early Black Friday sale takes up 35% off tools, more

From $10 Learn More
Up to 40%

Home Depot takes up to 40% off Husky storage, tools, more before Black Friday

From $10 Learn More

Leica Q2 Monochrom delivers for fans of black and white photography

Learn More
10% off

Xbox gift cards now 10% off for Series X launch day + more from $9

From $9 Learn More

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 10W Qi Charging Station $20 (Save 31%)

Learn More
Up to 33% off

Save up to 33% on RGB gaming keyboards, trackball mice, more from $9

From $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Pedometer Plus, Little Stars, more

FREE+ Learn More
25% off

Eastbay takes 20-25% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more

From $40 Learn More