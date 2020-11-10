At $162, don’t miss out on SKIL’s 5-Tool Combo (Reg. $249), more from $56

Today at Amazon we’ve unraveled several SKIL tool kits up to 35% off. Our top pick is SKIL’s 5-Tool Combo (CB736801) for $161.99 shipped. That’s $87 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and is the lowest price we have tracked since early June. Buyers of this SKIL combo will receive five brushless tools including a drill/driver, hex impact driver, oscillating multitool, area light, and Bluetooth speaker. Two 2Ah Lithium batteries and a charger are also bundled. The PWR jump charger is able to refuel batteries by 25% in just five minutes. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more SKIL deals from $56.

More SKIL deals:

While you’re at it, why not grab Amazon’s 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths? These are currently discounted by 23%, allowing you to swoop in and snatch them up for $12. These are ready to clean all kinds of surfaces and are said to be gentle enough that they “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.”

SKIL 5-Tool Combo Kit features:

Industry leading PW Core 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life.

PW Jump charges the battery up to 25% in just 5 minutes, or 100% battery in 45 minutes.

Plug in to the battery’s USB port wherever, whenever with PW assist mobile charging.

The digital brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for Drill Driver, Impact Driver and Oscillating Tool.

