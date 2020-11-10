Snatch up 24 of Amazon’s Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $12 (Save 23%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since April. Once armed with these “ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths,” you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. The company touts that each one is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single one can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

For occasional cleanups, you could instead opt to grab Pledge’s Multi-Surface Wipes for $4. You’ll get 24 ready-to-use wipes perfect for “dusting, cleaning and protecting” almost any surface in your space. Pledge touts that these will also “add a brilliant and protective shine.” Bear in mind that these can only be used once, unlike the lead deal which can be washed and reused a countless number of times.

And while you’re here, why not have a look at the fresh Walker Edison furniture discounts we just spotted? Buyers can take up to $79 off TV stands and the like with pricing from $142. Our favorite deal has to be Walker Edison’s 6-Drawer Dresser at $319, an offer that shaves $79 off what you’d typically need to spend. Swing by the full roundup to see if anything else is to your liking.

AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces

Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results

Absorbs eight times its own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse 100’s of times

Imported; 90% Polyester 10% Polyamide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!