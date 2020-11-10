Apple’s brand new MacBook Air or Pro fits in Timbuk2’s Convertible Tote Bag: $64 (Reg. $109)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Convertible Tote Bag for $64.24 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $8. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new and unique bag, this may be the one. It trades in the traditional backpack form-factor in favor of a convertible tote design. This offering is ready for 13-inch MacBooks, including the brand new Air and Pro notebooks. Its black colorway is blended with bright green accents, helping it pop in a subtle way. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re chasing affordability, it’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s B210 Backpack at $17. It’s roomy enough to stow a 16-inch MacBook Pro or similarly-sized PC laptop. The exterior features a water-repellent yarn that helps keep your gear protected from liquid.

Additionally, yesterday’s roundup of bags is still live. Headlining the batch of discounts is Timbuk2’s weatherproof Especial Medio Backpack at $70 off. Even better, there are many more to choose from with pricing that starts at $15. Other brands include Cocoon and Osprey, so be sure to take a moment and swing by the full roundup.

Timbuk2 Convertible Tote Bag features:

A premium day to night convertible backpack tote bag

Internal zip pocket fits a 13″ laptop; L-zip opening allows for top or side access to main compartment; Napoleon pocket with key keeper

Front fold-over flap can be secured with heavy duty snaps; Carry as a backpack or a tote bag; Comes with the Sightsee Luggage Tag (premium leather)

