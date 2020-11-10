VAVA’s 4K HDR laser projector drops to new all-time low at $1,949 (Reg. $2,800)

BuyDig is offering the VAVA 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector for $1,949 shipped with the code CHEAPSKATE at checkout. For comparison, it has a list price of $2,800, is on sale for $2,750 at Amazon, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 for the new all-time low. You’ll find the ability to create a 100-inch image from only 7-inches away from the wall. It supports 4K HDR and offers up to 2,500-lumens of brightness. Plus, built-in Android offers streaming capabilities without using an external device. This projector also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, and HDMI. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Since you’re saving nearly $1,000 here, why not spend $190 of it on a brand-new projector screen. This 100-inch screen is available on Amazon and will be a great addition to your new home theater. It sports a 16:9 aspect ratio, just like the projector in today’s lead deal. Just mount it on your wall and you’ll finish converting your living room into a true home theater.

The Anker Nebula Apollo is a great alternative to the VAVA 4K projector in today’s lead deal should you need to save some cash. It’s available on Amazon for $280 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t offer 4K HDR playback, you’ll find up to a 100-inch screen here with a built-in 4-hour battery so you can use it even when you’re on-the-go.

VAVA 4K UHD Laser Projector features:

Cast a 100 inch image from only 7.2 inches away from the wall! With a space-saving design, quick and easy setup, and the ability to adjust your projection from between 80 to 150 inches on the fly, you can enjoy a cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home!

