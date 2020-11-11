Take $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros (New all-time low prices)

-
AmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Get this deal New low $100 off

Amazon is taking $100 off select models of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. That brings the Wi-Fi 256GB model down to $999 and delivers a new all-time low. We’ve mostly seen discounts around $50 in 2020. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also being reduced in price by as much as $80 off.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and a LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with all of the best deals around the web. You can browse through all of the latest markdowns on iPads, Macs, and more right on this page.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first disco...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 10.9-inch iPad Air pre-order discount, Home Depot tool sale, Google Wifi hits $300, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Pro up to $500 off, Home Depot fall tool sale, best Pixel 5 deals, more

Learn More
Shop now

Nomad Veterans Day sale takes 20% off sitewide: Base Station Pro, more

Save 20% Learn More
Up to $100

Apple’s new MacBooks and Mac mini see first discounts with these exclusive deals

Shop now! Learn More

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Learn More
$150

Fitbit Charge 4 falls to Amazon low of under $100 shipped (33% off)

$100 Learn More
From $3 per bulb

Govee dusk to dawn LED bulbs offer budget-focused upgrades for as low as $3 per bulb

Save now Learn More
New low

Honeywell’s 7-day programmable Wi-Fi smart thermostat works with Alexa, more for $99

$99 Learn More