Cole Haan’s Grand Gifting Event takes 60% off best-sellers + 40% off sitewide

Cole Haan’s Grand Month of Gifting continues with 60% off best-sellers and 40% off everything else. Cole Haan Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your everyday look with the Morris Chukka Boots. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for $100. These boots are stylish, versatile, and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. I love that this style can be worn with jeans or dress pants alike and you can choose from three color options. They also have a rubber outsole that has defined ridges to promote traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZEROGRAND Chukka Boots $128 (Orig. $320)
- Morris Chlesea Boots $100 (Orig. $250)
- Quilted Barn Jacket $119 (Orig. $298)
- Grandpro Rally Court Sneaker $60 (Orig. $150)
- Morris Chukka Boots $100 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Mara Grand Chelsea Boots are waterproof and stylish for everyday wear. These boots will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike. They’re also rated 4.7/5 stars and you can choose from two color options.
Our top picks for women include:
- Eva Booties $112 (Orig. $320)
- Winnie Grand Booties $112 (Orig. $280)
- Mara Grand Chelsea Boots $112 (Orig. $280)
- Maci Booties $104 (Orig. $260)
- Arden Booties $112 (Orig. $280)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Singles Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styes and an extra 20% off your order.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!