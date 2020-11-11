Cole Haan’s Grand Gifting Event takes 60% off best-sellers + 40% off sitewide

Cole Haan’s Grand Month of Gifting continues with 60% off best-sellers and 40% off everything else. Cole Haan Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your everyday look with the Morris Chukka Boots. Originally priced at $250, however during the sale you can find them for $100. These boots are stylish, versatile, and cushioned to promote all-day comfort. I love that this style can be worn with jeans or dress pants alike and you can choose from three color options. They also have a rubber outsole that has defined ridges to promote traction. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Mara Grand Chelsea Boots are waterproof and stylish for everyday wear. These boots will pair nicely with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike. They’re also rated 4.7/5 stars and you can choose from two color options.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Singles Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styes and an extra 20% off your order.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!