The Nike Members Day Singles Sale takes up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code SIGNIN at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. This sale is a great way to get ahead of your holiday shopping with fantastic deals on popular shoes, apparel, and accessories. Are you shopping for a runner? One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Renew Run Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $90. This style was designed to go mile after mile and it has a breathable knit to help keep you comfortable. It also features a rigid outsole to promote traction and lightweight fabric to keep you quick on your feet. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire Nike Singles sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from the Nike sale is the women’s Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt. Originally priced at $50, however during the sale you can find it for $32. This sweatshirt is available in several color options and will pair nicely with shorts, leggings, or jeans alike. It also has a brushed-terry material that will help to keep you warm and ribbed cuffs help keep out breezes.

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Hautelook Running Sale that’s offering up to 60% off ASICS, Brooks, Reebok, and more.

